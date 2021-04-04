Andhra Pradesh witnesses sharp spike of 1,398 Covid-19 cases, nine fatalities

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike of 1,398 Covid-19 cases from 31,260 samples in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:41 AM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike of 1,398 Covid-19 cases from 31,260 samples in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. It is the highest single-day spike in Covid cases since November 2020. According to a media bulletin released by the government, five districts recorded more than 100 cases each. Guntur reported the highest number of  273 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 198, Chittoor with 190, Krishna with 178 and Nellore with 163.

A woman clicks photo of her husband
while he takes a Covid jab in
Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant
Madugula

Eight districts reported the double digit daily count. They included Kurnool (96), Kadapa (75), Srikakulam (51), Prakasam (48), Vizianagaram (47), Anantapur (36) and East Godavari (28). West Godavari reported the lowest number of 15 new infections. As many as 787 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 8,89,295, while the total number of cases stood at 9,05,946. 

With the daily count is more than recoveries, the caseload in the State increased to 9,417. Chittoor continues to be top in the number of active cases in the State with 1,728, followed by Visakhapatnam with 1,444, Krishna with 1,414 and Guntur with 1,096. 

The caseload is lowest in West Godavari at 154. Nine fatalities were reported in the State, taking the Covid toll to 7,234. Guntur and Nellore reported two deaths each and Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each. The total number of Covid tests conducted has increased to 1,51,77,364. 

