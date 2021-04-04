Civic chief’s wife drowns in Godavari canal  

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Bhupathi Andalu (63), wife of Nidadavolu Municipal Chairman Adinarayana, drowned in Godavari canal at Basivireddypeta village in West Godavari district on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector E Jagadeeswara Rao said Andalu accidentally drowned in the canal while taking a holy dip in the early hours of the day. Her body was found in the canal at Kandari village. The body was sent to Nidadavolu government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.