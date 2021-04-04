Development Panabaka Lakshmi’s election mantra

By Express News Service

TDP candidate for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election Panabaka Lakshmi, who has been contesting from the segment for the second time, is confident of her victory. Lakshmi, who was with the Congress, represented Nellore LS constituency in Parliament between 1996 and 98, 1998 and 99, and 2004 and 2009. Subsequently, she shifted to the Bapatla LS constituency and won the polls in 2009.

She joined the TDP just before the 2019 elections and contested from the Tirupati constituency, but YSRC’s Balli Durga Prasad Rao won the seat with a majority of around 2.28 lakh votes. Now, the former Union minister is facing YSRC candidate Dr Gurumurthy and BJP-JSP’s K Ratna Prabha. Lakshmi, in an interaction with D Surendra Kumar, claims people are vexed with the “autocratic rule” of the YSRC in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

How do you see the competition as the ruling YSRC is confident after its one-sided victory in the panchayat and ULB polls and it eyes a big victory in the bypoll ?

I think this is the time for the people of Tirupati to elect someone who is capable of delivering the aspirations of the constituency and the State. After the State bifurcation in 2014, the then N Chandrababu Naidu government has taken up various developmental activities in Tirupati, but the YSRC government did not complete those projects. The YSRC, which has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, has done absolutely nothing for the State and Tirupati. I sincerely appeal to the voters to give me a chance to work for the development of the constituency. Voters should question the BJP leaders, who seek votes in the name of special status to the State.

What are the major issues identified by you in the constituency?

The common man is suffering under the current government due to a rise in prices and arbitrary imposition of ‘J - Tax’. Due to the increase in the price of essential commodities, there is a burden of `1,500 per month on every family in the state. I am constantly interacting with the people of the constituency to understand their issues.

What can people of Tirupati expect from you if you are elected an MP?

I will work for the all-round development of all regions under the constituency and promise to restore the lost glory of Tirupati by ensuring development. I will be the voice of the people of the constituency in Parliament. Unfortunately, the development is going backwards in the constituency. Many projects were stalled midway. The railway line between Gudur and Dugarajapatnam is pending, despite the project being sanctioned by the Railway department. Dugarajapatnam port, one of the promises made under the AP Reorganization Act, is pending.

What is the response from people during your campaign ?

I have been receiving an overwhelming response from people of all seven Assembly segments, both in Chittoor and Nellore districts. People say the YSRC has done nothing for them. People are worried over the rise in prices of essential commodities after the YSRC came into power. Even BJP at the Centre has been imposing additional burden on the common man, by increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

TDP has been raising concerns on farmers’ condition in the state. What is your stand?

Farmer’s are the backbone of our country. The TDP worked a lot for the welfare of the farmers in the state. More than 2 lakh farmers in the constituency benefitted from the farm loan waiver. The previous TDP government has issued a certificate for cultivation for tenant farmers, which helped them take bank loans. Under the current government, farmers are suffering due to delay in the payment of compensation to the farmers, who suffered losses due to floods and cyclones.