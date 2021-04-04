Devotee going to Srisailam on foot dies 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: All attempts by police to resuscitate a devotee, who fell down and lost consciousness at Bheema Kolanu near Nallamala forest, while proceeding on foot to Srisailam proved unfruitful on Saturday.On being informed about the incident, Srisailam SI Hari Prasad rushed to the spot with an oxygen cylinder. They even tried carrying the devotee on their shoulders and climbed the steep hills near Bhuma Kolanu to reach a hospital in Srisailam. At the hospital the doctors declared the pilgrim, identified as Veda Murthy (45), was brought dead. He died of breathlessness, they confirmed.