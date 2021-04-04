Mercury stays below 40 degrees Celsius in coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury soared past 40 degrees Celsius in Tirupati, Anantapur and Kurnool even as the coastal cities saw a sudden dip in temperatures on Saturday. As per the forecast by Meteorological Centre (Hyderabad), the sky remained clear in most parts of the state.

Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool (41.2), Anantapur (40.2), Nellore (39.9), Vijayawada (37.4), Kakinada (36.0), Ongole (35.6), Visakhapatnam (33.4). In Ongole, a heatwave will continue even as Vijayawada and Rayalaseema may see temperatures go above 40 degrees.

HEAVY RAIN, GALES DISRUPT NORMAL LIFE

Visakhapatnam: Sudden heavy downpour lashed the city throwing traffic out of gear on Saturday evening. Several areas plunged into darkness as power supply was disrupted for over two hours. Traffic was also disrupted as trees were uprooted by the gales