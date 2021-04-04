RINL wants to wind up land acquisition office 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand on Saturday said the Vizag Steel Plant management has urged the district administration to wind up the office of special deputy collector of land acquisition at the plant. The district administration received a letter from the RINL CMD stating that the special deputy collector office may be closed since its work has been completed and the records may be relocated to the RDO office. However, the district administration has sought six months time since a few court cases with regard to land acquisition are yet to be resolved, the collector said.

VSP evictees submitting a memorandum to District Collector V Vinay Chand in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I Express

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the special deputy collector office was set up at the steel plant for land acquisition, dealing court cases and awards, rehabilitation and employment of R card holders. Special units of deputy collectors are set up for the projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore. There is a special deputy collector for the national highway project, he said. As many as 22,000 acres of lands were acquired in 68 villages for setting up the plant.

The collector said a decision will be taken after reply from the RINL CMD with regard to further extension of the special deputy collector. Meanwhile, a large number of family members and leaders of Nivasitula Sangham met the collector on Saturday and brought their problems to his notice.

They told him that 8,500 R-card (rehabilitation card) holders of the 16,500 oustees are yet to get employment. The collector said he will discuss the issue of R-Card holders with the RINL CMD soon.

He said he will also bring to the notice of the CMD the issue of lack of basic infrastructure facilities at the two rehabilitation colonies. The collector said he would inform the state government about the twin issues of oustees and special deputy collector office.