TDP cadre defy Naidu’s diktat, seniors keep mum

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissent within the TDP over party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to boycott MPTC and ZPTC elections intensified Saturday with several second-rung leaders defying his diktat and continuing their campaign for the April 8 polls in Andhra Praadesh.

Several contestants in Narsipatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Pendurthi mandals of Visakhapatnam district as well as in Anantapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and some other parts of the State refused to withdraw from the poll fray. At some places, local leaders claimed they were not defying the party diktat but that they were given the option of taking a decision depending on the situation at the grassroots level. Many including the likes of Sirisha, a ZPTC candidate from Badvel mandal in Kadapa district, were found to be actively campaigning.

Nonetheless, TDP leaders put up a brave face and skirted any mention of dissent in their statements on Saturday. Former minister KS Jawahar dared the YSRC to face the polls afresh with a new notification and accused State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney of turning the exercise into a farce.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy admitted that activists were dissatisfied with the decision of Naidu. Some other TDP leaders felt boycotting the elections when there was no scope of withdrawing nominations was a poor call. “How can they withdraw at the last minute? A section of the leaders have decided to defy the orders,” a leader said.