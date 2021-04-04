STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP cadre defy Naidu’s diktat, seniors keep mum

Nonetheless, TDP leaders put up a brave face and skirted any mention of dissent in their statements on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA: The dissent within the TDP over party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to boycott MPTC and ZPTC elections intensified Saturday with several second-rung leaders defying his diktat and continuing their campaign for the April 8 polls in Andhra Praadesh.

Several contestants in Narsipatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Pendurthi mandals of Visakhapatnam district as well as in Anantapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and some other parts of the State refused to withdraw from the poll fray. At some places, local leaders claimed they were not defying the party diktat but that they were given the option of taking a decision depending on the situation at the grassroots level. Many including the likes of Sirisha, a ZPTC candidate from Badvel mandal in Kadapa district, were found to be actively campaigning. 

Nonetheless, TDP leaders put up a brave face and skirted any mention of dissent in their statements on Saturday. Former minister KS Jawahar dared the YSRC to face the polls afresh with a new notification and accused State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney of turning the exercise into a farce.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy admitted that activists were dissatisfied with the decision of Naidu. Some other TDP leaders felt boycotting the elections when there was no scope of withdrawing nominations was a poor call. “How can they withdraw at the last minute? A section of the leaders have decided to defy the orders,” a leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp