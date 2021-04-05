Andhra Pradesh: Man takes oath as sarpanch in place of sick wife

By Express News Service

g bKURNOOL: Making a mockery of the Panchayat Raj system, the husband of a newly elected woman sarpanch, took the oath of office at Chudi panchayat in Kowthalam mandal on Saturday. According to information, Lakshmi, a YSRC-backed candidate, won the panchyat election. The Panchayat Raj officials conducted the oath taking ceremony of newly elected sarpanches on Saturday.

In Chudi, panchayat secretary Hussainamma conducted the proceedings. When the name of the sarpanch was called, Lakshmi did not turn up. Instead, her husband Upalappa came onto the stage to take the oath of office in place of his wife who fell ill. Without raising any objection, he was administered the oath of office by the Panchayat Raj officials. The entire episode was recorded and posted on social media platforms. When the video went viral, the Panchayat Raj officials swung into action.

Speaking to TNIE, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Prabhakar Rao said show-cause notice was issued to Chudi panchayat secretary and other staff pertaining to the incident. The newly elected sarpanch could not attend the oath taking ceremony due to ill-health. Hence, her husband was made to take the oath as sarpanch by the panchayat secretary in violation of rules. Action will be taken against the panchayat secretary and other staff after getting an explanation to the show-cause notice, the DPO said.