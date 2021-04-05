STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID: Antaralaya archana at Simhachalam suspended

She said  Rs 200 and Rs 300 ticket holders who were allowed into ‘anaralyaam’ but herefeater will be allowed up to Bhoga mandapam henceforth.

Published: 05th April 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam has suspended antaralaya (sanctum sanctorum) archana and ati seeghra darshan from Sunday. Temple executive officer MV Surya Kala told TNIE that the decision was taken following the approval of the trust board to enforce Covid regulations keeping health of devotees and archakas in view. 

She said  Rs 200 and Rs 300 ticket holders who were allowed into ‘anaralyaam’ but herefeater will be allowed up to Bhoga mandapam henceforth.“Archana and special darshan were reintroduced from Ratha Saptami. However, restrictions on them have been reimposed and the decision will be reviewed if there is an improvement in the situation.”

She added masks were mandatory for darshan, and social distance should be maintained on the premises. 
Anna prasadam is being given in packets to 1,500 devotees daily, she said. Meanwhile, planning for chanadana yatra, an annual religious festival of the temple, is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simhachalam coronavirus
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp