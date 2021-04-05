COVID: Antaralaya archana at Simhachalam suspended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam has suspended antaralaya (sanctum sanctorum) archana and ati seeghra darshan from Sunday. Temple executive officer MV Surya Kala told TNIE that the decision was taken following the approval of the trust board to enforce Covid regulations keeping health of devotees and archakas in view.

She said Rs 200 and Rs 300 ticket holders who were allowed into ‘anaralyaam’ but herefeater will be allowed up to Bhoga mandapam henceforth.“Archana and special darshan were reintroduced from Ratha Saptami. However, restrictions on them have been reimposed and the decision will be reviewed if there is an improvement in the situation.”

She added masks were mandatory for darshan, and social distance should be maintained on the premises.

Anna prasadam is being given in packets to 1,500 devotees daily, she said. Meanwhile, planning for chanadana yatra, an annual religious festival of the temple, is underway.