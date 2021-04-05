Heatwave may continue for four more days: Met

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state is likely to reel under a heatwave for the next four days, Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has said. The heatwave will continue in Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, and Ongole, where the daily maximum temperatures may fluctuate between 35 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Kurnool recorded the highest temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Anantapur (40.2), Tirupati (39.7), Vijayawada (38.8), Nellore (38.5), Ongole (37), Kakinada (34.1) and Visakhapatnam (33.0). In Vizag, the maximum daily temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius till April 10. The city may witness partially cloudy weather.