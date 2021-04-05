STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

High-stakes triangular contest on cards for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

Meanwhile, Congress contestant Dr Chinta Mohan, who is representing Tirupati for the 10th time, was the first off the blocks as far as campaigning is concerned.

Published: 05th April 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

TDP's Tirupati Lok Sabha candidate Panabaka Lakshmi (File Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Winning the Tirupati by-election has become a matter of prestige for various political parties. Many senior leaders are currently camping in Tirupati to oversee the campaign of their party candidates in seven Assembly segments in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency is going to face its first bypoll. 

Ruling YSRC has deputed ministers to capture the Tirupati LS seat with not less than 3 lakh majority of votes. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh and MP Vijayasai Reddy are camping in the city to monitoring the campaign of party candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy in Chittoor and Nellore districts. 

The YSRC MLAs of Sathyavedu, Sullurpeta, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti, Sarvepalli and Tirupati segments are boosting the morale of the party cadre. TDP has deputed as many as 17 observers in the seven Assembly segments to avenge its loss in the last general elections. Ten party leaders have been appointed as cluster in-charges in each Assembly segment and two in each mandal  under the Tirupati LS seat. 

While general secretary Nara Lokesh and State president K Atchannaidu are coordinating the campaign of candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, other leaders such as Kesineni Swetha, Bandaru Sravani Sree, State Telugu Yuvatha president Sriram are trying their best to woo the electorate. 

On the other hand, the BJP has accorded priority to win the Tirupati bypoll on the lines of Dubbaka. BJP national leaders, including Sunil Deodhar, are currently camping in Tirupati. Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao recently visited Tirupati and addressed several public meetings. BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, known for his fiery speeches, may join his party colleagues in Tirupati soon. The State BJP will announce his plan in the last few days before polling. 

Recently, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan conducted a roadshow in the temple town and addressed a public meeting. The actor-turned-politician participated in the election campaign in support of his alliance partner’s contender K Ratna Prabha. According to BJP sources, the meeting of BJP-Jana Sena has received a huge response from the public. 

Meanwhile, Congress contestant Dr Chinta Mohan, who is representing Tirupati for the 10th time, was the first off the blocks as far as campaigning is concerned. He began touring Chittoor and Nellore districts before the poll notification was issued. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati Lok Sabha by election
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp