High-stakes triangular contest on cards for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Winning the Tirupati by-election has become a matter of prestige for various political parties. Many senior leaders are currently camping in Tirupati to oversee the campaign of their party candidates in seven Assembly segments in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency is going to face its first bypoll.

Ruling YSRC has deputed ministers to capture the Tirupati LS seat with not less than 3 lakh majority of votes. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh and MP Vijayasai Reddy are camping in the city to monitoring the campaign of party candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy in Chittoor and Nellore districts.

The YSRC MLAs of Sathyavedu, Sullurpeta, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti, Sarvepalli and Tirupati segments are boosting the morale of the party cadre. TDP has deputed as many as 17 observers in the seven Assembly segments to avenge its loss in the last general elections. Ten party leaders have been appointed as cluster in-charges in each Assembly segment and two in each mandal under the Tirupati LS seat.

While general secretary Nara Lokesh and State president K Atchannaidu are coordinating the campaign of candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, other leaders such as Kesineni Swetha, Bandaru Sravani Sree, State Telugu Yuvatha president Sriram are trying their best to woo the electorate.

On the other hand, the BJP has accorded priority to win the Tirupati bypoll on the lines of Dubbaka. BJP national leaders, including Sunil Deodhar, are currently camping in Tirupati. Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao recently visited Tirupati and addressed several public meetings. BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, known for his fiery speeches, may join his party colleagues in Tirupati soon. The State BJP will announce his plan in the last few days before polling.

Recently, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan conducted a roadshow in the temple town and addressed a public meeting. The actor-turned-politician participated in the election campaign in support of his alliance partner’s contender K Ratna Prabha. According to BJP sources, the meeting of BJP-Jana Sena has received a huge response from the public.

Meanwhile, Congress contestant Dr Chinta Mohan, who is representing Tirupati for the 10th time, was the first off the blocks as far as campaigning is concerned. He began touring Chittoor and Nellore districts before the poll notification was issued.