Mishaps escalate in summer: Study

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soaring temperatures have been harsh on vehicle users if data provided by the Road Transport Authority is to be believed. The RTA said at least 25 per cent of road accidents since 2014 were reported in summer. The State has reported 1,45,780 accidents since 2014, out of which 38,653 occurred in the months of March, April and May. The summer of 2018 was the worst for the motorists as 7,050 were reported in that season, the data suggested.

The RTA, in a study, has surmised the reasons for more accidents in the summer: more vehicles on roads as many take a vacation, dug up roads for monsoon preparedness works, and poor law enforcement due to harsh weather conditions.“During summer, air inside tyres expand more due to heat, and thereby there is an increased chance of tyre bursts. Technical issues in engines can also cause road accidents,” said a senior official.

Accidents also take place as people, especially those on two-wheelers, tend to take shortcuts and drive in the wrong direction to avoid a longer route, he opined. The study also observed that more drunk driving cases are registered during the summer months. Many who travel long distances consume liquor, even during the afternoon.

Considering all the above factors, the department has decided to intensify vigil on the national highways—especially between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai, Vijayawada and Kolkata—and State highways. Check-posts will be set up on the national highways to conduct drunk driving checks, he said.