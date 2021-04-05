STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two jawans from Andhra Pradesh among martyred in Chhattisgarh

A pall of gloom descended on the native villages of the two CRPF jawans on hearing their martyrdom in the Maoist attack.

Published: 05th April 2021 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rowthu Jagadish of Vizianagaram and Sakhamuri Murali Krishna of Guntur of Cobra Battalion, were killed in the Maoist attack against security forces at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and Maoists at Sukma-Bijapur border had left at least 22 personnel belonged to CRPF, Cobra Battalion, STF and DRG units killed, and over 35 injured. 

Vizianagaram

According to CRPF officials, Jagadish from Gajula Rega village, lost his life while saving the lives of his senior officer and three of his colleagues. According to information reaching his family, Jagadish’s body was riddled with bullets.Murali Krishna was also killed  in the ground zero of encounter site near the villages of Jonaguda and Tekalgudam, 

A pall of gloom descended on the native villages of the two CRPF jawans on hearing their martyrdom in the Maoist attack. Local people and political leaders visited the houses of two CRPF jawans and consoled their family members.

