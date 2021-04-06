STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gives Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to families of two CRPF jawans

He got selected as a jawan in CRPF in 2010 and was posted as leader of a Cobra team.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from Andhra Pradesh, who were martyred in a Maoist attack at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Routhu Jagadish from Vizianagaram and Sakhamuri Murali Krishna from Guntur were among the 22 CRPF men killed in the attack.

Conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister directed the district administrations of Vizianagaram and Guntur to provide the ex gratia to the families of the two jawans at the earliest. Jagadish, 27, who hailed from Gajularega Eguva Veedhi village in Vizianagaram district, was the son of Simhachalam and Ramanamma. A degree graduate, he wanted to join the Armed Forces and serve the country. He got selected as a jawan in CRPF in 2010 and was posted as leader of a Cobra team.

“Two days ago, he called me and said he would come home on April 5. His marriage was scheduled on April 22,’’ Simhachalam said and added that ever since the news of the killing of CRPF men in the Maoist attack at Bijapur on Saturday, they tried to contact the CRPF officials to know about the well-being of their son. We started contacting officials from the morning itself. Finally, we received the tragic news around 2 pm,” he said. Meanwhile, local people and youngsters recalled their association with Jagadish. They took out a rally in Gajularega Eguva Veedhi village hailing the sacrifice of their hero.

Murali Krishna, 34, hailed from Gudipudi village in Guntur district. He joined CRPF in 2010. His parents Ravi and Vijaya were planing to get him married soon. According to his family members, Murali Krishna visited his home two months ago and assured his parents that he would get married when he visits home next time.

WEDDING PLANS
Jagadish was posted as leader of a Cobra team. He was supposed to come home on April 5 as his marriage was scheduled on April 22. Murali Krishna had visited his home two months ago and had assured his parents that he would get married when he visits home next time
 

