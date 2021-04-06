STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Woman asks four youth not to consume alcohol inside church, killed

According to Machilipatnam Rural Circle Inspector N Kondayya, the victim, Katte Dhanalakshmi and her husband had gone to the church around 10 pm.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 47-year-old woman was killed for advising a group of youngsters not to consume liquor inside a local church in Borrapothupalem under Machilipatnam Rural Police Station limits on late Sunday night. According to Machilipatnam Rural Circle Inspector N Kondayya, the victim, Katte Dhanalakshmi and her husband had gone to the church around 10 pm.

They noticed that four youngsters named Matta Moshe, Matta Thirumanarao, Matta Lakshmayya and Matta Chintayya -- were consuming alcohol in the main prayer hall of the church.  When Dhanalakshmi warned them that she would alert the church pastor, Moshe, attacked her and then the other three also started attacking her.  “Dhanalakshmi died while being shifted to a hospital,” Kondayya said. A case of murder has been registered and the accused were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra woman murder
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp