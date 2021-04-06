Andhra Pradesh: Woman asks four youth not to consume alcohol inside church, killed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 47-year-old woman was killed for advising a group of youngsters not to consume liquor inside a local church in Borrapothupalem under Machilipatnam Rural Police Station limits on late Sunday night. According to Machilipatnam Rural Circle Inspector N Kondayya, the victim, Katte Dhanalakshmi and her husband had gone to the church around 10 pm.

They noticed that four youngsters named Matta Moshe, Matta Thirumanarao, Matta Lakshmayya and Matta Chintayya -- were consuming alcohol in the main prayer hall of the church. When Dhanalakshmi warned them that she would alert the church pastor, Moshe, attacked her and then the other three also started attacking her. “Dhanalakshmi died while being shifted to a hospital,” Kondayya said. A case of murder has been registered and the accused were arrested.