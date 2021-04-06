STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

EG cops seize 354 kg of ganja, arrest seven in Andhra Pradesh

The district police arrested seven persons and seized 354 kg of ganja from them in two separate incidents on Monday. 

Published: 06th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district police arrested seven persons and seized 354 kg of ganja from them in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, the Kirlampudi police arrested three persons and seized 120 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Patan Sharif (26) of Chittoor district, S Masthan (21) and P Surendar of Koyyuru in Visakhapatnam district. 

According to Sub-Inspector P Appala Raju, the trio was transporting ganja in a Bolero vehicle from Narsipatnam to Chittoor via Kirlampudi only to be delivered to an agent in Vijayawada. During vehicle checks, the police intercepted the vehicle at Krishnavaram Toll Plaza and found the contraband. The police arrested three persons and seized 120 kg of ganja from them. In another incident, Rajamahendravaram Three Town police arrested four persons and seized 234 kg of ganja from them at the Fourth Godavari Road Bridge here.

According to CI K Durga Prasad, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted searches at the road bridge and intercepted two autos carrying ganja.Police arrested Rajesh, Satish, Durga Prasad and Leela Kumar and seized four mobile phones from them. The ganja was wrapped in gunny bags and being smuggled to Tamil Nadu in an auto. The accused were sent to judicial remand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra ganja seize
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp