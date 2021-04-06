EG cops seize 354 kg of ganja, arrest seven in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district police arrested seven persons and seized 354 kg of ganja from them in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, the Kirlampudi police arrested three persons and seized 120 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Patan Sharif (26) of Chittoor district, S Masthan (21) and P Surendar of Koyyuru in Visakhapatnam district.

According to Sub-Inspector P Appala Raju, the trio was transporting ganja in a Bolero vehicle from Narsipatnam to Chittoor via Kirlampudi only to be delivered to an agent in Vijayawada. During vehicle checks, the police intercepted the vehicle at Krishnavaram Toll Plaza and found the contraband. The police arrested three persons and seized 120 kg of ganja from them. In another incident, Rajamahendravaram Three Town police arrested four persons and seized 234 kg of ganja from them at the Fourth Godavari Road Bridge here.

According to CI K Durga Prasad, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted searches at the road bridge and intercepted two autos carrying ganja.Police arrested Rajesh, Satish, Durga Prasad and Leela Kumar and seized four mobile phones from them. The ganja was wrapped in gunny bags and being smuggled to Tamil Nadu in an auto. The accused were sent to judicial remand.