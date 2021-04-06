STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If YSRC wins, you will get robot MP: TDP's Nara Lokesh to voters

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday participated in the election campaign for party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Lokesh, along with TDP leaders, took out a rally at Gandhi Road in Tirupati city. The TDP leader alleged that the YSRC MPs did not raise their voice in Parliament for the development of Tirupati and claimed that only TDP MP's have been fighting for the special category status and against privatization of Vizag steel in Parliament. 

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh
distributing pamphlets as part of his  election
campaign in Tirupati on Monday | Madhav K

Lokesh asked the Tirupati voters why they should support the ruling YSRCP, which did not carry out a single development work in the temple town. “If the YSRC nominee is elected, he will become a robot MP of the Chief Minister. If Panabaka Lakshmi is elected, she will fight like a lioness in Parliament for the development projects in the temple town,” Lokesh said. 

Being a former union minister, Lakshmi will do everything to get justice for the people of the State, said the Nara Lokesh. Taking a dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy, Lokesh said the Chief Minister left his one sister  in Delhi and another sister in Hyderabad to struggle for themselves. “Jagan’s government has failed to find the persons who were responsible for the murder of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy,” he pointed out. 

