STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lemon price at Rs 100 per kg brings cheer to Nellore ryots

Lemon is cultivated in about 43,000 acres in the district.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

lemon peel, lemon

For representational purposes

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE:  Soaring temperature from March itself may be tough for majority of people, but it has proved to be a boon for lemon farmers of Nellore as they started getting a better price for their produce this season. The lemon farmers incurred heavy losses last year due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Lemon prices have spiralled from Rs 50 a kg to Rs 100 in the last two weeks in the district. The demand for lemons has also doubled with import orders from northern parts of the country. 

Lemon is cultivated in about 43,000 acres in the district. Podalakur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur are major markets for lemon. About 25 truck loads of lemon are exported to several parts of the country from these markets a day on an average during the season. Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are major importers of lemon from Nellore. Normally, the prices of lemon start increasing from mid-April. The demand for lemon has increased from mid-March this season due to prevailing heat wave conditions in several parts of the State.

“We dumped the lemon produce on roads last year due to lack of remunerative price. The increase in lemon prices has brought cheer to Nellore farmers,” said S Meera Reddy, a cultivator from Gudur rural mandal. 

The prices of lemon are hovering between `90 and `100 a kg now. We are hopeful of further rise in the prices of lemon in the coming days,”  said K Mastanaiah, a farmer from Podalakur. 
Exports from Eluru lemon market in AP and Nakrekal market in Telangana to northern States have declined this year, which resulted in rise in demand for Nellore lemon. Hence, the lemon farmers are hopeful of reaping good profits this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh lemons Andhra lemon price
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp