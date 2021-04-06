STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing Yanam Assembly candidate found in unconscious state on banks of Godavari

On April 1, he left his house at Anyam Gardens Apartment in Yanam stating that he was going on some urgent work.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An independent candidate contesting the election from Yanam Assembly constituency, who went missing on April 1, was found lying in an unconscious state on the banks of Godavari at Samalkot road on Monday. Puducherry Assembly elections are scheduled for Tuesday. Pemmadi Durga Prasad who worked as Yanam BJP president, filed his nomination for the election as an independent as he was denied the party ticket. He was suspended from the party for entering the fray as an independent.

On April 1, he left his house at Anyam Gardens Apartment in Yanam stating that he was going on some urgent work. He did not return home till late night and his family members failed to contact him over his mobile phone. Prasad’s wife Santhi lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that her husband might have been abducted.

In her complaint, she stated that Gollapalli Ashok, another  independent candidate, and some followers of former minister Malladi Krishna Rao, had called her husband several times for talks and suspected their hand in the abduction. Based on her complaint, the police summoned the suspects and questioned them. They also constituted 13 special teams to trace Prasad.

Posters seeking information about the whereabouts of the missing person were also pasted at several places in Yanam and Kakinada. Four days after he went missing, Prasad was found at Achampet Junction late Sunday night. Locals who found him in an unconscious state, called 108 ambulance and he was shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital. The police said injuries were found on Prasad’s body and they would record his statement after his recovery as part of the probe into the ‘abduction’ case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yanam Assembly Missing Yanam Assembly candidate Pemmadi Durga Prasad
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp