Student dies after falling off building in Andhra Pradesh

A first year degree student died after falling off the sixth floor of an apartment at Tadepalli late Sunday night. 

Published: 06th April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A first-year degree student died after falling off the sixth floor of an apartment at Tadepalli late Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Vinay Kumar (20), a native of Prakasam district. Vinay took his friend out for dinner on Sunday night. As hostellers are not allowed to stay outside till late at night, the girl sneaked into her hostel through the apartment which is adjacent to her hostel. 

Meanwhile, Vinay, who noticed the apartment watchman, tried to hide himself but he accidentally fell off the sixth floor and died on the spot. On receiving information, Tadepalli police rushed to the spot and shifted Vinay’s body to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem. Tadepalli SI Bhargav registered a case and the investigation is on. 

