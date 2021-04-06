Use all government vehicles for poll arrangements: Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a large number of vehicles are required for making arrangements at polling stations, supply of ballot boxes and other materials and police bandobast ahead of MPTC/ZPTC polls on Thursday, the state government has decided that all government vehicles available should be utilised for the purpose and issued an order to this effect on Monday.

All district collectors have been authorised to issue requisition orders for the required number of government vehicles, except for a few exemptions to be used till the election process is over. The government has directed all heads of departments and district officers to get their vehicles repaired from their respective departmental budget.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney issued an order stating that indelible ink should be applied on voters’ left hand pinky finger. During the panchayat elections, the indelible ink was applied on the voters’ left hand forefinger. The move was taken because the areas covered by MPTCs / ZPTCs are the same as that by gram panchayats.

Vehicles exempted from poll duties

Which belong to police, and fire service

Vehicles of TRANSCO, GENCO

Those donated by bodies like UNICEF

Vehicles belonging to RWS