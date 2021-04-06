YS Vijayamma refutes rift in YSRC family, says section of media spreading lies  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC honorary president YS Vijayamma on Monday wrote an open letter giving a rebuttal to the “attacks by a section of the media” on the YS Rajasekhara Reddy family. To benefit the TDP, which is fast losing its political relevance, a section of the media has been spreading a malicious campaign against the YSR family, she alleged. In the letter, Vijayamma said at a time when the TDP boycotted the ZPTC and MPTC elections, a section of media has been blowing up the remarks of YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha on investigation into her father’s death out of proportion.

Vijayamma said the apprehensions of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter were distorted by a section of media and added they too were eager to bring the culprits to book expeditiously. “It was Naidu who was in power for two-and-a-half-months after the incident and suspicions were raised against Adinarayana Reddy, who was a minister in Naidu’s cabinet. Pawan Kalyan, sharing dais with Adinarayana Reddy (now in the BJP), during the Tirupati bypoll campaign, criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy despite knowing the fact that the case is being investigated by the CBI,’’ she said.

She stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that he could not lead the YSRC in Telangana because he felt that his relations with the Chief Minister of any neighbouring state or with the government there were important for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh. However, Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila has decided to serve the people of Telangana. “There are different opinions, but not differences between the two of them,” the mother of the duo clarified.