YSRC intensifies campaign in Tirupati

The YSRC has intensified its campaign in all four assembly segments of Nellore district. On Monday, the party organised ‘YSR Congress Sankharavam’, in Venkatagiri constituency.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  The YSRC has intensified its campaign in all four assembly segments of Nellore district. On Monday, the party organized ‘YSR Congress Sankharavam’, in Venkatagiri constituency. Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the TTD will extend support for developing Penusila Narasimha Swamy temple.

“The TTD officials were asked to conduct a survey on the amenities and prepare an action plan,” he said.  

Panchayatraj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy claimed that many ZPTC, MPTC and Sarpanch members in Rapur Mandal were elected unanimously because of the people’s affection towards Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the poor are getting benefits through various programmes of the government and the volunteer system has bridged the gap between the government and the people. 

Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the Chief Minister has given nod for resuming works of Somasila-Swarnamukhi link canal for resolving water issues of the farmers in Raipur area. Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the previous government had suspended the SS Canal works, which was started by the YSR  government in 2006. 

YSRC Penusila Narasimha Swamy temple Tirupati
Comments

