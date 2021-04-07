13 more test positive in Srisailam 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Thirteen people tested positive on Tuesday in Srisailam sending shock waves among officials of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, who are preparing to conduct Ugadi Mahotsavams from April 10. Already over one lakh devotees from Karnataka have arrived in Srisailam on foot and hundreds of of pilgrims are yet to arrive for the five-day Utsavams.

Srisailam medical officer M Somasekhar said that 13 people, including two staff, have been infected with the virus. Of the total, two persons have been tested positive for the second time, he added. He, however, said the infectees were sent to home isolation as per Covid-19 norms. They were conducting tests on all those the infectees have met, he added.

Temple EO KS Rama Rao told TNIE that it is amazing how they got infected though “we are following Covid-19 norms and educating the pilgrims”. The temple premises are sanitised daily as per Covid-19 norms, he added. Though the temple staff have been administered the vaccine, the Covid-19 testing drive is being conducted regularly, the EO said. Rao said the pilgrims were told to wear face masks and maintain social distance.