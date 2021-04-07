Every urban household will have tap connection: Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed officials concerned to ensure the completion of various projects, taken up with Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funds, including supply of drinking water to every household in urban areas by the end of the year. He told the officials to coordinate with the agencies to come up with a plan of action to complete the works launched within the stipulated time.

The minister held a review with the officials from public health and municipal engineering and Swachh Andhra Corporation at the AMRDA office here on Tuesday. He said that the objective of the State government was to ensure a drinking water connection to every urban household, and that steps were being taken to make the same a reality.

Botcha instructed the officials to focus on resolving the bottlenecks, if any, in the execution of works related to drinking water, septage, water supply distribution networks, summer storage tanks, water treatment plants and others.

He said that the government would take steps to resolve any major issue, if needed, and took stock of the status of various components of works across the urban areas.Special chief secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi, engineer-in-chief (PH and ME) V Chandraiah and other officials were present in the meeting.

Officers appointed for Mangalagiri Tadepalli corporation

After notifying the formation of Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC), the MAUD department has filled vacant posts of various categories. According to the order (RT 153) issued by department’s special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi on Tuesday, additional commissioner of Guntur corporation Niranjan Reddy has been kept in full additional charge of the post of MTMC Commissioner. While Mangalagiri municipal commissioner K Hemamalini is posted as additional commissioner of MTMC, Tadepalli municipal commissioner C Ravichandra Reddy is posted as its deputy commissioner