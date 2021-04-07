STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Every urban household will have tap connection: Botcha

Directs officials to complete project works in urban areas by year-end

Published: 07th April 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed officials concerned to ensure the completion of various projects, taken up with Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funds, including supply of drinking water to every household in urban areas by the end of the year. He told the officials to coordinate with the agencies to come up with a plan of action to complete the works launched within the stipulated time.

The minister held a review with the officials from public health and municipal engineering and Swachh Andhra Corporation at the AMRDA office here on Tuesday. He said that the objective of the State government was to ensure a drinking water connection to every urban household, and that steps were being taken to make the same a reality. 

Botcha instructed the officials to focus on resolving the bottlenecks, if any, in the execution of works related to drinking water, septage, water supply distribution networks, summer storage tanks, water treatment plants and others. 

He said that the government would take steps to resolve any major issue, if needed, and took stock of the status of various components of works across the urban areas.Special chief secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi, engineer-in-chief (PH and ME) V Chandraiah and other officials were present in the meeting.

Officers appointed for Mangalagiri Tadepalli corporation

After notifying the formation of Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC), the MAUD department has filled vacant posts of various categories. According to the order (RT 153) issued by department’s special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi on Tuesday, additional commissioner of Guntur corporation Niranjan Reddy has been kept in full additional charge of the post of MTMC Commissioner. While Mangalagiri municipal commissioner K Hemamalini is posted as additional commissioner of MTMC, Tadepalli municipal commissioner C Ravichandra Reddy is posted as its deputy commissioner

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp