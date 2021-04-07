Guntur GGH performs rare surgery on newborn

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The neurosurgery department of the Guntur GGH performed a rare surgery on a newborn. Neurosurgery department HoD Prof D Seshadri Sekhar said that Venkateswaramma, a native of East Godavari district, gave birth to a baby girl on March 4 at the Nuzvid government hospital. Noticing the abnormal shape of the baby, the doctors referred her to the Vijayawada GGH. There, the parents were further told to take the baby to the Guntur GGH. A team of doctors led by Seshadri performed the surgery on the baby on March 31 and successfully removed the third limb.