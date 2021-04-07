LG Polymers allowed to sell raw materials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday permitted LG Polymers to sell its raw materials, finished and unfinished products under the supervision of a committee suggested by the state government. The court has also asked LG Polymers to deposit the proceeds of the sale with the Vizag district collector.

Styrene gas leak from the plant at RR Venkatapurm on May 7 last year had left several dead and hundreds sick. The court took the matter suo motu.The company had recently moved the court seeking permission to sell the raw materials, and finished and unfinished products. Arguing on behalf of LG Polymers, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi sought permission from the court for the same.

Government pleader C Suman placed before the High Court bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar that the three-member committee constituted by the government should supervise the sale.

The bench permitted LG Polymers to sell the raw material and other items under the supervision of the committee comprising joint chief environmental engineer of AP Pollution Control Board, joint chief inspector of factories and deputy chief controller of explosives, and asked the proceeds of the sale to be deposited with the district collector. The matter was posted for further hearing to May 7.