Mines tender sent for preview

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted the tender document for selection of an excavation contractor for the Mangampet Barytes mine in Kadapa district to the AP Judicial Preview Commission.APMDC is India’s largest producer and supplier of barytes since 1975 from its mines in Mangampet of Kadapa. The deposit at Mangampet is the single largest deposit in the world and accounts for 95 percent of the Indian reserves.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Water taxis, ROPAX ferries to be part of Mumbai's public tansport soon
AC first-aid centre, special vaccination booth near Puri Jagannath temple soon
Centre to allow COVID vaccination at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11
Was cornered in TMC for resisting cut money culture: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee
Olympic-bound tennis ace Sania Mirza included in TOPS after gap of four years
Pakistan-linked ISI terror module busted in Gujarat; three arrested