11 students test Covid positive at government junior college in East Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/KADAPA: At least 14 students and two staff members of two government welfare hostels in East Godavari district tested positive for Covid-19.

In the first instance, around 11 students of Social Welfare Junior College hostel at Krishnunivani palem in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district tested positive for the virus.

According to District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gowreswara Rao, the hostel has 42 students, of those 11 students caught Covid virus.

A separate isolation room was allocated to all the affected students, he said.

Recently, the students attended a function in the Gokavaram village. Since then, a couple of students fell ill and they have been taking medicines for fever, but in vain.

As almost 11 students were been suffering with fever, the local health staff conducted medical tests on them and the results came positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, three students and two staff of BC Welfare Residential hostel at Prathipadu also tested positive.

The hostel has 60 students and with the outbreak of the virus among some of the students, the parents of the remaining students shifted their wards to their home.

The education department officials also closed the hostel for 14 days. Recently, after an affected student visited Prathipadu village, around 24 of his family members also tested positive for the virus.

In Kadapa district, as many as 38 students of a private school tested positive three days back.

Initially, three students tested positive after which tests were conducted on the others and 35 others too tested positive, district education officer P Sailaja said.

Five students, four staff test positive at Acharya Nagarjuna University

GUNTUR: Acharya Nagarjuna University registrar Prof K Rosaiah on Wednesday clarified that five students and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

He said that due to some miscommunication it was reported that 20 students and staff members tested positive.

He also said that strict measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus on the campus.

He requested all the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid patients to get tested and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour on the campus premises