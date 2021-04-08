Durga temple EO Suresh Babu transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday transferred MV Suresh Babu, the executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada and posted him as regional joint commissioner, MZ-1, Rajamahendravaram.

The transfer assumes significance in the wake of the recent raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and vigilance officials on the offices of the temple management.

On Wednesday, the revenue (endowments) department principal secretary Dr G Vani Mohan issued orders transferring Suresh Babu, joint commissioner and EO of the Kanaka Durga temple.

D Bramaramba, who was holding the post of RJC, MZ-I Rajamahendravarm was posted as the EO of Kanaka Durga temple.