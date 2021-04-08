Fill gaps in Polavaram cofferdam soon, CM tells irrigation officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the next 45 days are critical in the execution of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to fill the gaps in cofferdam and complete the approach channel as per the stipulated time as any delay in their completion would pose problems during the flooding season.

The CM on Wednesday also reviewed the crucial rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) works and assured that necessary funds would be released for works related to priority projects.In the review meeting, Jagan instructed the officials to expedite the excavation works of soil and concrete in spill channel of PIP. He noted that despite facing a tough time financially, the government was taking steps to ensure flow of funds for the priority projects.

The officials informed the CM that the cofferdam gaps would be filled by May and that the works of approach channel, likely to be completed by next month, are progressing at a brisk pace. The priority projects planned for inauguration this year--including Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage, Owk Tunnel-II, Veligonda head regulator-I, head regulator-II, tunnel-II and other works in the project, Vamsadhara-Nagavali link, and Vamsadhara phase-II Stage-II--were reviewed. The officials briefed the CM that Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage would be completed by May. They explained that chemical pouring works of Owk tunnel-II were apace and would be completed by August.

The tunnels would be ready to carry a total of 20,000 cusecs of water by August, they added. While the works pertaining to tunnel-I of Veligonda project have been completed, those of the second tunnel are targeted to be done by December. They noted efforts were being made to supply water through the first tunnel by September. Vamsadhara-Nagavali and Vamsadhara phase-II stage-II project works will be completed by July, the officials said.

While reviewing priority projects in north coastal AP, the CM directed the officials to focus on resolving issues with Odisha regarding the construction of Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara. He added that priority should be given to Mahendra Tanaya, Madduvalasa phase-II, Tarakarama Sagar projects.

Reviewing Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation and Palnadu Drought Mitigation projects, CM Jagan has asked the water resources department to prepare an action plan on the way forward.

