Jagan likely to campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to campaign for the YSRC candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. For the first time after the YSRC came to power in the State, Jagan may take part in electioneering in the bypoll. He did not take part in the YSRC campaign for the urban local body elections. His Cabinet ministers, senior YSRC leaders, MLAs and MPs actively took part in the campaign for elections to the urban local bodies, in which the party achieved a landslide victory.

According to YSRC sources, Jagan will address a public meeting in the last leg of the election campaign for the bypoll, which ends on April 15. YSRC leaders are looking for a suitable venue in Tirupati or Renigunta for the Chief Minister’s election meeting, which can accommodate a large number of people. They are planning to mobilise people in large numbers from the seven Assembly segments of Tirupati LS constituency for the CM’s election meeting, which is likely to be held on April 14 or 15.

Senior YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy are busy preparing the roadmap for Jagan’s election campaign for Tirupati bypoll, sources said.

Though the YSRC leaders are confident of retaining the Lok Sabha seat, they want to win the byelection with a huge margin of more than three lakh votes. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will begin his eight-day election campaign from Thursday and he is scheduled to address seven meetings, one in each Assembly segment of Lok Sabha constituency, in support of the party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.

The BJP is planning to rope in Union ministers and the leaders from Telangana for the election campaign. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan already campaigned for the BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha as part of the alliance. BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to visit Tirupati as part of the bypoll campaign, sources said.