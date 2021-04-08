STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan likely to campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

According to YSRC sources, Jagan will address a public meeting in the last leg of the election campaign for the bypoll, which ends on April 15.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to campaign for the YSRC candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. For the first time after the YSRC came to power in the State, Jagan may take part in electioneering in the bypoll. He did not take part in the YSRC campaign for the urban local body elections. His Cabinet ministers, senior YSRC leaders, MLAs and MPs actively took part in the campaign for elections to the urban local bodies, in which the party achieved a landslide victory.   

According to YSRC sources, Jagan will address a public meeting in the last leg of the election campaign for the bypoll, which ends on April 15. YSRC leaders are looking for a suitable venue in Tirupati or Renigunta for the Chief Minister’s election meeting, which can accommodate a large number of people. They are planning to mobilise people in large numbers from the seven Assembly segments of Tirupati LS constituency for the CM’s election meeting, which is likely to be held on April 14 or 15.  

Senior YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy are busy preparing the roadmap for Jagan’s election campaign for Tirupati bypoll, sources said. 

Though the YSRC leaders are confident of retaining the Lok Sabha seat, they want to win the byelection with a huge margin of more than three lakh votes. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will begin his eight-day election campaign from Thursday and he is scheduled to address seven meetings, one in each Assembly segment of Lok Sabha constituency, in support of the party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi. 

The BJP is planning to rope in Union ministers and the leaders from Telangana for the election campaign. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan already campaigned for the BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha as part of the alliance. BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to visit Tirupati as part of the bypoll campaign, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp