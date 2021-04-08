Mass literacy programme to cover 3.28 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the mass education programme, the State government has planned to provide literacy to 3.28 lakh people across Andhra Pradesh in the next 40 days, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

The minister launched ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ at a programme held at Director of School Education Building at Ibrahimpatnam here on Wednesday. The governmet has sanctioned `8 crore for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the campaign was aimed at providing literacy to 3.28 lakh illiterates identified in the State, among them 88,000 are women.

Steps are also being taken to bring children above 15 years age to schools with the support of ward secretariats, he said.