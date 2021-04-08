STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MPTC, ZPTC polls today as Andhra Pradesh High Court bench upholds SEC plea

Besides, the single-judge did not specifically address the question of Varla Ramaiah’s locus standi in the case. 

Published: 08th April 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Polling personnel preparing for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

Polling personnel preparing for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside the single-judge order staying MPTC and ZPTC elections slated to be held on Thursday. However, it directed the State Election Commission not to count votes until the writ petition pending before the single-judge was disposed of.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, and Justice Praveen Kumar issued the interim orders on an appeal filed by the SEC against the single-judge orders. In its ruling, the bench also directed the court registry to ensure that the writ petition before the single-judge comes up for hearing on the scheduled date.

It may be mentioned that a single-judge bench had on Tuesday stayed the MPTC, ZPTC elections on the ground that the SEC had failed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct for four weeks prior to the election day. This interim order was issued on a petition filed by TDP leader Varla Ramaiah.

In its verdict, the division bench pointed out that though Varla Ramaiah’s petition was still unresolved, the single-judge’s interim orders made it look like it was disposed of. It opined that the single-judge’s directive for a new poll notification looked like the final verdict.

The bench further noted that the single-judge, in his ruling, did not take into consideration the fact that the four-week model code was not followed in respect of the panchayat and municipal elections. Besides, the single-judge did not specifically address the question of Varla Ramaiah’s locus standi in the case. 

All in all, there are several issues in this case and they must be addressed during the hearing on the writ petition, the bench said and ruled that after taking these into consideration, it was setting aside the single-judge’s orders.

During the hearing, the SEC’s counsel CV Mohan Reddy submitted that the petitioner Varla Ramaiah was not contesting the elections to which the latter’s advocate agreed and claimed the petition was filed in public interest and personal capacity.

Mohan Reddy further informed the bench that SEC has discretionary powers in the matter of model code and added that there was no legal basis for the code in the first place. If four weeks of model code had to be enforced for every election, development will take a back seat, he said. “30 days of model code was not enforced for the local elections held till now...”

TDP leader to move SC
TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, the petitioner in the case, said he will move the Supreme Court to protect democracy. He opined that the division bench’s verdict was against the Apex Court’s directives

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court ZPTC polls MPTC
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp