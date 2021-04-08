Vizag lands to go under hammer

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has issued notification for outright sale of 18 parcels of land in Walter ward (Beach Road), Aganampudi, and Fakirtakiya in Visakhapatnam through e-auction on behalf of Mission Build AP of the state government. It has invited bids from prospective buyers, which will be received till April 22.

A pre-auction conference will be held on April 20 and mock e-auction will be conducted on April 19 and 20. The last date of submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) is April 22, and 10 per cent of the reserve price will be the pre-bid EMD. e-Auction will be held from April 22 to 24 or till the extended period.NBBC, a Government of India enterprise, has proposed Rs 1,452 crore as the reserve price for the 13.59 acres of land in Harbour Park area on Beach Road. The TDP government had proposed to give the land to Lulu Group for construction of a mall-cum-convention centre. After the YSRC came to power, it cancelled the agreement reached with the group.

The lands to be auctioned are 13.59 acres in survey number 1101 on Beach Road; 0.20 acres in survey number 27-49 in Aganampudi with reserve price of Rs 1.30 crore; 0.30 acres in survey numbers 27-49 in Aganampudi (Rs 1.95 crore); 1 acre in survey number 38-4 (plots 2A/2B) in Fakirtakiya (Rs 2.33 crore); 1.93 acres in survey numbers 100-9 in Fakirtakiya, 11 bits of 0.10 acres (Rs 0.43 crore each), another bit of 0.83 acres (Rs 3.66 crore), and 0.35 acres in survey number 100-5 in Fakirtakiya (Rs 1.47 crore).Registration fee is set at Rs 1,180 and auction processing fee at Rs 10,620.

According to the notification, the bidders should register themselves with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. The bid for e-auction should start with the reserve price, and the minimum increment shall be Rs 1 lakh, the notification read.Successful bidders should submit documents at the office of NBCC located at Stalin Corporate Tower in Vijayawada. Details of the auction and applications are available on www.nbccindia.com or www.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the move drew sharp criticism from various quarters, who opposed it stating that it will not serve the public interest in the long run as the government is trying to alienate its lands.Speaking to TNIE, former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma said, “Every stretch of government land, whether it is small or large, is required to create social infrastructure. Many real estate developers were waiting to grab these plots and the government may be playing into their hands.”

He added he had written a letter to chief secretary in May last year suggesting against the government’s plan to sell the lands. “These plots are in the heart of urban areas and will be needed for creation of parks or other public amenities, either now or in the future. The present government cannot deprive its successors of the opportunity of using these lands for the public.” Echoing a similar opinion, Jana Sena’s P Murthy Yadav said the government has no right to sell the lands to fund welfare schemes. “If the government does not stop the sale, then we will approach the court to stall it.”

