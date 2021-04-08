STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag lands to go under hammer

NBCC issues notification for sale of 18 parcels of land through e-auction, invites bids 

Published: 08th April 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has issued notification for outright sale of 18 parcels of land in Walter ward (Beach Road), Aganampudi, and Fakirtakiya in Visakhapatnam through e-auction on behalf of Mission Build AP of the state government. It has invited bids from prospective buyers, which will be received till April 22.

A pre-auction conference will be held on April 20 and mock e-auction will be conducted on April 19 and 20. The last date of submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) is April 22, and 10 per cent of the reserve price will be the pre-bid EMD. e-Auction will be held from April 22 to 24 or till the extended period.NBBC, a Government of India enterprise, has proposed Rs 1,452 crore as the reserve price for the 13.59 acres of land in Harbour Park area on Beach Road. The TDP government had proposed to give the land to Lulu Group for construction of a mall-cum-convention centre. After the YSRC came to power, it cancelled the agreement reached with the group.

The lands to be auctioned are 13.59 acres in survey number 1101 on Beach Road; 0.20 acres in survey number 27-49 in Aganampudi with reserve price of Rs 1.30 crore; 0.30 acres in survey numbers 27-49 in Aganampudi (Rs 1.95 crore); 1 acre in survey number 38-4 (plots 2A/2B) in Fakirtakiya (Rs 2.33 crore); 1.93 acres in survey numbers 100-9 in Fakirtakiya, 11 bits of 0.10 acres (Rs 0.43 crore each), another bit of 0.83 acres (Rs 3.66 crore), and 0.35 acres in survey number 100-5 in Fakirtakiya (Rs 1.47 crore).Registration fee is set at Rs 1,180 and auction processing fee at Rs 10,620. 

According to the notification, the bidders should register themselves with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. The bid for e-auction should start with the reserve price, and the minimum increment shall be Rs 1 lakh, the notification read.Successful bidders should submit documents at the office of NBCC located at Stalin Corporate Tower in Vijayawada. Details of the auction and applications are available on www.nbccindia.com or  www.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the move drew sharp criticism from various quarters, who opposed it stating that it will not serve the public interest in the long run as the government is trying to alienate its lands.Speaking to TNIE, former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma said, “Every stretch of government land, whether it is small or large, is required to create social infrastructure. Many real estate developers were waiting to grab these plots and the government may be playing into their hands.” 

He added he had written a letter to chief secretary in May last year suggesting against the government’s plan to sell the lands. “These plots are in the heart of urban areas and will be needed for creation of parks or other public amenities, either now or in the future. The present government cannot deprive its successors of the opportunity of using these lands for the public.” Echoing a similar opinion, Jana Sena’s P Murthy Yadav said the government has no right to sell the lands to fund welfare schemes. “If the government does not stop the sale, then we will approach the court to stall it.”

Govt cancelled deal for 13 acre land on Beach Road
NBBC has proposed Rs 1,452 crore as the reserve price for the 13.59 acres of land in Harbour Park area on Beach Road. The TDP government had proposed to give the land to Lulu Group for construction of a mall-cum-convention centre. After the YSRC came to power, it cancelled the agreement reached with the group

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp