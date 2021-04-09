Two MLAs get vaccine jab at residence

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a hospital or a medical facility to get vaccinated against Covid-19, two MLAs from East Godavari have drawn sharp criticism for taking the jab in the comfort of their home.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry as to why the medical staff administered the vaccine to the legislators, Prathipadu MLA Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad and Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy, at their residences on Wednesday rather than asking them to visit their nearest PHC or hospital.

The issue came to light after pictures of the duo posing while taking the jab went viral on social media. The beneficiaries are suggested to take vaccination at medical facilities as they have to be kept under observation for at least 30 minutes in case they suffer from a side-effect.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed district medical and health officer Dr Gowreswara Rao to immediately appoint an inquiry committee to look into the issue.Speaking to TNIE, the DMHO said the two legislators did not inform the district authorities about getting vaccinated at their residence. Even the medical staff, who vaccinated the MLAs, did not inform about the same to their superiors.