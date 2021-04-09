STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handbooks on how to counter trafficking

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launched ‘Handbooks on Countering Human Trafficking’ brought out by Prajwala, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launched ‘Handbooks on Countering Human Trafficking’ brought out by Prajwala, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said it is necessary to tackle the menace with a victim-centred approach. 

He said the set of five user-friendly handbooks on human trafficking will be helpful to the duty-bearers in Andhra Pradesh as an useful tool in the prevention and tackling of human trafficking in the state.
The set of five books is an unique initiative designed to assist duty-bearers such as judicial officers, prosecuting officers, child welfare committees, labour officers and civil society organisations.

The handbooks, which are brought out by collating existing laws, policies and judgments, aims to empower duty-bearers to effectively deal with cases of human trafficking while keeping the victims as the centre of focus.  

The governor appreciated the efforts of Sunitha Krishnan and her team at Prajwala for their pioneering work on trafficking and related crimes with the motive of ‘prevention, protection, rescue, rehabilitation and re-integration’. 

Comments

