Jagan writes to Tirupati electorate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of his electioneering in Tirupati on April 14 for Lok Sabha bypoll, Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote personalised letters to beneficiaries of welfare schemes seeking their votes to the party candidate by highlighting his government’s achievements.

The letter singed by Jagan contains the list of all the welfare schemes launched by the YSRC government in the past 22 months benefiting all sections of people. He appealed to people to ensure the victory of YSRC nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy in the bypoll by casting their vote to fan symbol.

He also highlighted various other initiatives taken by his government such as development of towns, villages, welfare of women and farmers, revamp of medical and education sectors. Departing from the general practice of attacking the opposition party, the letter only highlighted the welfare schemes and development initiatives of his government, while seeking the people’s mandate for the YSRC candidate in the Lok Sabha byelection.