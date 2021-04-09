STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land acquisition over for 8 of 16 medical colleges 

Construction of medical college buildings has to commence on July 1: Chief Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to paint the village clinic buildings with good colours for a vibrant look on the lines of the schools renovated under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

During a review meeting on Health and Medical services on Thursday, Jagan enquired the officials about the progress of the works of health clinics. He directed the officials to release the needed funds for the YSR Health Clinics immediately. Officials were directed to expedite land acquisition for eight more medical colleges and wanted the entire process of land acquisition for the 16 new medical colleges by next cabinet meeting. 

Officials informed that the land acquisition for the eight of the 16 new medical colleges proposed in the state has been completed. The Chief Minister made it clear that the construction of the new medical college buildings has to commence on July 1 this year and stressed that all hospitals including village clinics, PHCs, CHCs, area hospitals, district hospitals and teaching hospitals should have national-level standards. He instructed officials to prepare SOPs for the same.

He directed the officials to ensure transparent and foolproof recruitment of staff for the new medical colleges and see that there is no criticism of shortage of doctors and staff in those new hospitals.  He opined that only when all the medical departments are under one umbrella, recruitment can be done easily and in a systematic manner. 

Officials informed the Chief Minister that leaving the management of hospitals to medical superintendents is creating problems and stressed the need for hospital managers. Except for certain critical decisions, all other management aspects will be dealt by those managers, they suggested, while citing examples of such practice in other States. The Chief Minister said there is a need for introducing a course on hospital management in medical colleges. He instructed the officials to partner with prominent private hospitals on hospital management and take their suggestions. 

