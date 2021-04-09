STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lord Anjaneya’s birthplace is in Tirumala: TTD

In December 2020, the TTD constituted an expert committee to study in detail about the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

An aerial view of Tirupati | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to present epigraphical and scientific evidence to prove that Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. The TTD will present the evidence on Telugu New Year Ugadi (April 13). The TTD wants to prove that Anjanadri in Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya and not Anjaneyadri Hill at Hampi in Karnataka. 

Relying on Hindu scriptures, the TTD is of the view that Anjana Devi took holy bath in the present Akasa Ganga and did penance before giving birth to Lord Anjaneya.  In December 2020, the TTD constituted an expert committee to study in detail about the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. It comprises Prof Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Prof Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof J Ramakrishna and Prof Sankaranarayana, ISRO scientist Murthy Remilla and Deputy Director of Archaeology Vijay Kumar. A Vibhishana Sharma, Project Officer of SV Higher Vedic Studies, is its convenor. 

“The committee met several times and researched on various evidences to strongly establish the fact that Anjanadri is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. The evidence from Shiva, Brahma, Brahmanda, Varaha and Matsya Puranas, Venkatachala Mahatyam and Varahamihira Brihat Samhita are establishing the fact that Anjanadri located in Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya with relevance to the dates of that aeon,’’ the TTD said on Thursday. TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy held a meeting with the members of the expert committee on Thursday.

The EO urged the scholars to come up with astronomical, epigraphical, scientific and puranic evidence to establish the fact that Anjanadri is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. He also urged them to bring out a comprehensive book with all the evidence establishing that Anjanadri is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya within a couple of months. Dr Vibhishana Sharma told TNIE that there will not be any specific location as to where Lord Anjaneya was born on Tirumala hill, but scientific and epigraphical evidence will be presented to prove that He was born on Tirumala.

