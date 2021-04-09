Mild tension at AP HC Bar Association general body meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while during the general body meeting of Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association held to discuss the conduct of elections for the new body at Nelapadu, Amaravati on Thursday.

Sources said that during the course of the meeting, a few advocates from Rayalaseema region entered into heated arguments with existing association members by questioning them for organising the meeting without electing a new body.

All of a sudden, the advocates resorted to jostling and threw chairs. In the melee, Bar Council member Ch Ajay Kumar suffered a minor head injury and was administered first-aid. On receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and restored normalcy. Meanwhile, the members of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) strongly condemned the attack against Ajay Kumar. Association president DP Ramakrishna said that they have decided to abstain from attending duties in various courts on Friday.