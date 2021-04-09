STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mild tension at AP HC Bar Association general body meeting

In the melee, Bar Council member Ch Ajay Kumar suffered a minor head injury and was administered first-aid. 

Published: 09th April 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while during the general body meeting of Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association held to discuss the conduct of elections for the new body at Nelapadu, Amaravati on Thursday.

Sources said that during the course of the meeting, a few advocates from Rayalaseema region entered into heated arguments with existing association members by questioning them for organising the meeting without electing a new body. 

All of a sudden, the advocates resorted to jostling and threw chairs. In the melee, Bar Council member Ch Ajay Kumar suffered a minor head injury and was administered first-aid. On receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and restored normalcy. Meanwhile, the members of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) strongly condemned the attack against Ajay Kumar. Association president DP Ramakrishna said that they have decided to abstain from attending duties in various courts on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court Bar Associatio BBA Bezawada Bar Association
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp