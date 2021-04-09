Naidu kick-starts by-election campaign, accuses YSRC govt of increasing taxes 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Launching a broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the voters of Tirupati Parliament constituency to teach a lesson to the ruling party.

Naidu on Thursday kick-started his week-long electioneering in Tirupati Lok Sabha segment in support of party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi. Addressing a roadshow in Srikalahasti, he said, “Should we vote the YSRC for imposing a burden of Rs 2.50 lakh on every family in two years? Should we vote for a massive increase in taxes, prices, and debt? Should we vote the YSRC for committing new scams?’’

Talking about several “mafias” under the YSRC rule, he questioned, “Isn’t it true that Rs 25,000 crore has been extorted by raising liquor rates and introducing sub-standard liquor? Isn’t it true that Rs 10,000 crore was looted by abolishing free sand and turning it into a sand mafia?”

Reiterating that the prices of essential commodities skyrocketed in the YSRC regime, the TDP chief said electricity charges and gas rates have also been increased.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of spoiling the sanctity of Tirupati, Naidu said it is the responsibility of the people of Tirupati to protect the sanctity of lord Venkateswara Swamy. He urged the people to vote responsibly as the onus is on the people to safeguard democracy. Seeking to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in getting the special category status to the State, he said youth are being deprived of jobs with industries exiting from AP due to the policies of the YSRC government.

Accusing Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhu Sudhan Reddy of carrying out illegal activities, he alleged that the MLA looted Rs 200 crore in two years and demanded that the Chief Minister order an inquiry into the irregularities.