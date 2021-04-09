Chandrababu Naidu seeks security to Varla, writes to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC leaders of trying to silence TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah by issuing threats, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday shot off a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) explaining the recent threats and seeking proper security to Ramaiah and his family. Stating that Ramaiah has been raising his voice against the “anti-people policies of the government”, Naidu felt that it appears that there is grave threat to the life of Ramaiah. “Hence, it is requested that proper security be provided to Ramaiah and his family,” he said.