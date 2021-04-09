Officials raid restaurants in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that cases will be registered against the manufacturers and sellers of adulterated food in the city. On Thursday, food safety officials, conducted raids on various shops and restaurants in the city. Speaking on the occasion, she said that as per the directions of District Collector Vivek Yadav, the officials conducted raids on various establishments.

The food safety officials conducted raids on Barkhaas and Anjaneya restaurants in the city for serving stale meat to customers and not maintaining hygienic conditions in the kitchen. They also served notices and imposed fines on Shambhavi Enterprises, Venkata Lakshmi chilli powder manufacturers, and four sweet shops in Lalapet. The officials also issued notices to a few other shops and imposed fines on them. The civic chief said that cases will be registered against the establishments found guilty of adulterating food items.