Water resources dept seeks Rs 3,841 crore for Polavaram LARR works

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department has projected that Rs 3,841 crore is required in the next three months for completing the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) works for the first phase, +41.15 contour, of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.The officials requested the government to issue a budget release order for the same as the rehabilitation and resettlement of the project displaced families (PDFs) is expected to be completed in two months.

According to the officials, Rs 1,669.11 crore is required for the completion of the colonies along with necessary infrastructure for the PDFs and another Rs 1,617.80 crore for other R and R payments such as cash benefits. Another Rs 554.11 crore is required for concluding the land acquisition works.

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has asked the state government to ensure the completion of rehabilitation of PDFs by the end of May so that there would not be problems during the monsoon season when Godavari floods begin. A total of 73 colonies would be built for the first phase of the project, which would displace 20,870 PDFs. About 27 colonies have been completed and 3,601 PDFs have been moved.

The remaining colonies, which are taken up by various departments including the AP State Housing Corporation Ltd, Roads and Buildings (R and B), A.P. Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, Panchayat Raj, and Tribal Welfare are in various stages of completion.

According to information, about 50 per cent works of the 12,963 houses sanctioned are completed. Toilets and other infrastructure in the colonies such as CC roads, CC drains and other buildings are also going on at a brisk pace. While it is a race against time for completing the works in less than two months, the officials are confident that they would be able to meet the target.

“We are reviewing LARR works once every week, and are also coordinating with executing agencies and the finance department for clearance of bills and release of additional funds. Proposals for additional compensation and additional payment for houses promised to various PDFs were also submitted to the finance department. In some cases, we are just waiting for the payments to be completed so that the PDFs can be moved. We are targeting to complete the works by the end of May,” a senior official explained.