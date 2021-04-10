STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus traveller held with Rs 3.25 crore in cash in Andhra Pradesh

Police with the seized cash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sleuths from Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday seized 3.25 crore cash from a person travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in a private bus during searches at the Panchalingala checkpost on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.

Kurnool SP Dr. K Fakeerappa said they have seized the cash from the man identified as BA Chetan Kumar, who works as a driver in a private travel company in Bengaluru and also for a Chennai-based person called Arun, the SP said.

As Arun trusted Chetan, he had sent him to Raipur on a flight on March 28 and from there he went to Raigad. He stayed at a three-star hotel in Raigarh. During his stay in the hotel, some persons visited him and handed him the cash. 

On April 8, Chetan went to Bilaspur with the cash where he was supposed to meet some other persons. As that did not happen, he came to Hyderabad on a private bus. From Hyderabad, he was bound to Bengaluru in another private bus when the SEB sleuths caught him in the late hours of Friday.

As he could not produce proper documents related to the cash, police registered a case under Section 102 of CrPC.

The cash would be handed over to the Income Tax department for further action, the SP said.

