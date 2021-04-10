Grievance cells to be set up at all govt offices

GUNTUR: Women’S Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that grievance cells should be set up at all government offices so that women employees can complain about harassment at workplace. Vasireddy Padma issued guidelines to the district collectors on Friday in this regard. She called for strict implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. She reminded that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed the officials to set up grievance cells at government offices on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. She asked the government departments to set up grievance cells and send reports to women’s commission from time to time.
