In first meet, GVMC council adopts resolution against VSP privatisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A resolution opposing the 100 percent disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was adopted unanimously by the GVMC council, in its first meeting on Friday. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, who chaired the meeting, announced in the council that the resolution would be sent to the State government. Speaking during the debate, Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana said they were utilising every opportunity and forum to exert pressure on the Centre to change its decision.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amanadh said the YSRC was totally against the privatisation of VSP. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced that a resolution would be introduced in the Assembly opposing the steel plant privatisation. He accused the TDP of double standards on special status and other issues.

Amarnadh’s remarks drew loud protests from TDP members. The TDP members said how much more time will take for the YSRC to pursue the steel plant issue seriously. TDP corporator Kaki Govinda Reddy said his family also gave lands for the steel plant. Stating that steel plant employees and oustees were agitating against the privatisation for the last 60 days, he said Jagan should convene Assembly and adopt a resolution against privatisation of the plant.

He said freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanadham resigned from Parliament demanding setting up of a steel plant in Vizag. “The resignation weapon should be employed to force the Centre to withdraw its decision. Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle MPs should resign, taking inspiration from Tenneti,” he said and added that their resignations will not affect the YSRC which has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Echoing similar views, Jana Sena member P Murthy Yadav demanded resignation of MP Vijayasai Reddy and Satyanarayana. CPM member B Ganga Rao found fault with the Centre on the issue. He said the country achieved development due to public sector undertakings and it was not right on the part of the Centre to privatise them. He said the steel plant achieved 100 percent production in the last four months, earning Rs 1,750 crore profits. “VSP is the only steel plant in the country which does not have a captive iron ore mine,” he said and demanded immediate allotment of captive mines to the steel plant. The council passed the resolution unanimously at the end of the discussion.