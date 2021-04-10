STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu rakes up SCS issue ahead of Jagan’s Tirupati visit

The Jagan government hiked the prices of liquor three times so far. Jagan was robbing Rs 20,000 crore per annum from people by introducing new liquor brands, the TDP chief alleged.

Published: 10th April 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at a campaign meeting of party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi at Sarvepalli in Nellore district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to get  Special Category Status to the State even after two years of the YSRC rule in the State and sought reasons for the same.Naidu was speaking at a campaign meeting of party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll at  Sarvepalli constituency in  Nellore district on Friday. 

The Jagan government hiked the prices of liquor three times so far. Jagan was robbing Rs 20,000 crore per annum from people by introducing new liquor brands, the TDP chief alleged. “The TPD MPs are ready to resign over the SCS issue. Are the YSRC MPs ready?” he asked and added that Jagan has to answer all these questions in his ensuing public meeting in the constituency.  

“Jagan has failed to question the Centre on the increase of prices of petrol, diesel and gas. Telugu Desam is the only party which has not increased electricity bills during its regime,” he claimed and sought explanation from Jagan on the murder case of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy.  

He also accused YSRC leaders of harassing TDP leaders and cadre. “We will take revenge for everything once the TDP comes back to power,” he warned. Naidu claimed that the party has boycotted the MPTC/ZPTC polls only for safeguarding the leaders and activists from the YSRC attacks.

“After getting one chance from the public, Jagan has done nothing for the State. The Chief Minister failed to develop the state. Expenditure of the state has doubled and while the income has drastically fallen. Even the government has failed to provide salaries to the employees on time,’ he said. TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi were present. 

