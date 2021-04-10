Panel on Purushottapatnam LIS seeks more time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to determine the extent of damage caused because of Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme -- for which the tribunal ruled that a prior environmental clearance was needed -- and the amount of compensation liable to be paid to the affected persons, has sought an extension of two months to submit its final report.

The committee said that it was awaiting the receipt of details such as loss of yield, loss of crops, extent of loss of land under irrigation, forest land and others, to calculate the compensation to ascertain the damage and calculate the environment compensation.

Although the state government contested that the lift irrigation scheme was temporary in nature and doesn’t need a prior environmental clearance, the tribunal, based on a committee report, made it clear that EC was to be obtained. After the NGT’s, the joint committee had visited the project site in December, 2020, and in February, 2021. The committee was asked to submit the report in six months. However, the committee said that there was a delay in getting information due to local body elections and sought extension for submitting its final observations.

In its request, the committee also informed the tribunal that the project proponent (state water resources department) informed that the work order for detailed project report preparation, environmental impact assessment and obtaining EC from Union ministry of environment and forest was issued for WAPCOS on March 15, 2021.